'Switched On For The IPL First': Sai Sudharsan Currently Focusing On IPL 2025 Despite Massive England Tour Coming Up In June

Sai Sudharsan has been one of the golden finds and one of the biggest sensations in the currently ongoing 2025 Indian Premier League. Sai Sudharsan who players for Gujarat Titans has taken the league by storm and is currently one of the top contenders to win the Orange Cap award. Due to his exploits in the Indian Premier League, Sai Sudharsan was selected for the upcoming India A's tour of England and also could be selected for the main test team as a rookie face. The series between India and England will kick off in June.

Sai Sudharsan Currently Focused On IPL 2025 Playoffs

Sai Sudharsan while speaking to media persons opened up on where his focus is currently after being selected for the England tour. Sudharsan stated that he is currently focusing on the IPL and the playoffs and once that is over he will shift his focus towards the England tour.

"Mentally, we will have to be switched on for the IPL first. Once that story is over, then we can probably think about the India 'A' story. But definitely happy for that opportunity, and I think I would have a great time there," said Sai Sudharsan.

Sai Sudharsan also has experience of playing in the English conditions as he used to play County Cricket for Surrey.

Sai Sudharsan And Gujarat Titans Eyeing Top Two Spot

Sai Sudharsan has been one of the standout performers in the 2025 season and despite the loss against Lucknow Super Giants, the Tamil Nadu batter and his franchise are eyeing a top two spot in the playoffs so that they can play in the Qualifiers match instead of the Eliminators.

“Right now, the most important thing is to finish in the top two so that we get an extra opportunity, if at all we need. The focus is more on that,” said Sai Sudharsan according to India Today.