Big Setback For Shreyas Iyer's PBKS Ahead of IPL 2025 Final vs RCB; Yuzvendra Chahal Could Miss Out: REPORT

RCB vs PBKS, IPL 2025: Punjab Kings are facing a problem even before the first ball of the IPL 2025 final is bowled as there are question marks over ace spinner Yuzvendra Chahal's availability. Chahal, who picked up a niggle in his wrist, may not be in the XI for the match as reported by Cricbuzz. It would be a big setback as Chahal is a prime wicket-taker in IPL.

So, in case Chahal is not there, Harpreet Brar would be there in the side for the all-important game. There is only doubt over Chahal as the rest of the Punjab players are absolutely available for the game.

Chahal - The IPL Legend

Chahal is a true IPL legend. In 2024, he became the first player in IPL history to achieve 200 wickets and was once again named in the T20 World Cup squad where India lifted the title. Chahal was bought for a whopping Rs 18 crore by Punjab Kings. Chahal is a prominent match-winner and his absence could hurt his side in the big game.

RCB vs PBKS - Preview