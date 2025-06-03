Virat Kohli Eyes Massive Record That Even Sachin Tendulkar Doesn't Have, Ex-Skipper On The Cusp Of Achieving Historic Feat In IPL 2025 Final

IPL 2025: The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have defied all the odds and have set a date with Shreyas Iyer's Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the summit clash of the eighteenth edition of the Indian Premier League. RCB and PBKS have clearly been the two best teams this season; they finished in the top two spots, and the final is nothing but just a repeat of Qualifier 1 that was played in Mullanpur (New Chandigarh).

Virat Kohli Eyes Historic Feat In the IPL Final

Virat Kohli has served RCB for seventeen long years and has waited patiently to get his hands on the coveted IPL trophy. When Virat Kohli walks out to bat in the summit clash against Punjab Kings at the Narendra Modi Stadium, he will not just have the IPL trophy at the back of his mind; he will also be on the verge of creating a historic record. Kohli has led RCB's charge this season with his bat and has been the franchise's highest run-getter. The ex-RCB skipper has scored 614 runs this season from the 14 games that he has played so far.

Kohli needs another 86 runs to cross the 700-run mark, and if he manages to do that, he will be the first player in the history of the cash-rich league to cross this landmark in three different seasons of the IPL. He is currently tied with his ex-RCB teammate Chris Gayle, who has achieved this feat in IPL 2012 and 2013.

List Of Players To Have Scored 700+ IPL Runs In A Single Season

2012: 733 runs scored by Chris Gayle for Royal Challengers Bangalore

