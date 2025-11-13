Updated 13 November 2025 at 12:06 IST
Big Setback To Australia Ahead Of Ashes 2025, Injury Rules Another Star Bowler Out Of Perth Test After Skipper Pat Cummins
The first Ashes Test match will be played on November 21, 2025. Australia are the defending champions of the iconic urn
Australia have a lot to think about prior to the first Ashes Test that will be played in Perth from November 21, 2025. Australia are not only the defending champions of the Ashes, but they are also the favourites to win the iconic 'urn'.
England haven't won The Ashes since 2015 and they will want to stun Australia in their own backyard. The English team has already reached Australia and they've hit the ground up and running before the start of the Test series.
Sean Abbott Ruled Out Of Ashes 2025
After Pat Cummins being ruled out of the first Ashes Test, Australia have sustained another massive injury blow to their pacer Sean Abbott. Scans on his left hamstring confirmed a moderate grade strain and he has been withdrawn from the squad for the first Test match. Hazlewood and Abbott both had injury scares and they did not come out to play after lunch on day three during the South Wales vs Victoria Sheffield Shield game at the Sydney Cricket Ground.
'Sean Abbott also left the field having reported left hamstring soreness. Scans confirmed a moderate grade hamstring injury. He will not be available for selection for the first Test match in Perth and his return to play plan will be developed over the coming weeks,' Cricket Australia said in a statement.
The Australian players are busy preparing for The Ashes that starts in one week's time, but their injury issues are not helping them prior to such a big series. Much to Australia's respite, Josh Hazlewood has been cleared to play. Hazlewood along with Mitchell Starc and Scott Boland makes Australia's bowling look lethal.
Steve Smith Returns As Australia's Skipper
Australia skipper Steve Smith will have to make use of the resources that he has at his disposal. Smith has been named as Australia's stand-in captain in Pat Cummins' absence and he will lead the hosts in the first Australia vs England Test series.
