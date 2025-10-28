'Big Test For Him...': Abhishek Sharma Tipped to Take Down Josh Hazlewood During T20I Series

India vs Australia: There is much excitement in Australia already as the audiences in the country would see Abhishek Sharma for the first-time. Abhishek, who is the No. 1 T20I batter, is coming into the series on the back of some brilliant form and of course spotlight would be on him. India's assistant coach reckons the contest between Abhishek and Josh Hazlewood would be the one to watch out for. He backed Abhishek claiming that the odds are in his favour to succeed.

‘If Abhishek is in form, Hazlewood will be out of form’

“If Abhishek Sharma is in form, Hazlewood will be out of form. The way he bats, he is known to hit the first ball for a four or a six. If you instill fear in the powerplay, it continues throughout the innings. That is Abhishek Sharma’s impact on the game. If he bats six overs, India will score between 60 to 80. It will ease the pressure for his batting partner, while it will increase for the opposition,” said Nayar.

He added: “It will be a big test for him, especially against Hazlewood, who is in good rhythm and extracting extra bounce. However, I feel that he has got enough experience by playing in the IPL and in South Africa.”

Abhishek's Blueprint

There is no two ways about it, Abhishek would be in top gear from the very first ball - that is how he plays.

