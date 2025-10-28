Suryakumar Yadav Shares Update on Shreyas Iyer's Fatal Injury With Shocking Anecdote: 'Agar Woh Reply...'

Ind vs Aus: Suryakumar Yadav, who would be leading the India's T20I squad for a five-match series against Australia, broke silence on Shreyas Iyer's fatal injury. When asked about Iyer at the presser, Surya revealed that he had called him but he got no answer as his phone was not with him. He also went onto to share some positive news by admitted that he has been speaking to Iyer over the phone for the past couple of days and hence reckons he is safe and recovering well.

‘He is stable’

“The first day I got to know he was injured, I called him. Then I found out he didn't have his phone with him, so I called the physio, Kamlesh Jain. But I have been talking to him over the last two days. He has been replying. Agar woh reply kar raha hai (If he is able to reply over the phone), that means he is stable. It's looking good...the doctors are there already. They will keep him under observation for a few days. However, he has been replying and talking to everyone, which is good,” he said in the pre-match conference.

As per reports, he was in ICU - but is now out of it.

How Long Would Iyer's Recovery Take?

It is not clear how long will he take to fully recover and get available for selection.

