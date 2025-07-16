Big Win For BCCI, ACC Meeting to Decide Fate of Asia Cup 2025 to be Moved From Dhaka: REPORT

Asia Cup 2025: With roughly a week to go for the scheduled Asian Cricket Council (ACC) meet to decide the fate of the upcoming Asia Cup 2025, a report claims that the venue of the meet would not be Dhaka. The meet was set to take place on July 24 in Dhaka. The BCCI had clearly shown their reluctance to go to Dhaka for the meet following India's weakening ties with Bangladesh at a diplomatic level.

Dhaka or Dubai?

According the the claim by a TOI journalist, Dhaka will not be the venue but it is not known where the meet would be held instead. Some claim it would be held in Dubai, but that cannot be confirmed. The meeting was called to finalise the venues and schedule for the Asia Cup.

Asia Cup 2025 is scheduled to be played in September this year with India being the hosts, but now there seems to be enough doubt over the continental championship.

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president Aminul Islam claimed that the meeting will be held in Dhaka itself.

BCB Boss Still Hopeful

"The Asian Cricket Council is the mother body or governing body of cricket in Asia, and previously we have never hosted a major meeting of the Asian Cricket Council," Aminul told reporters on Monday.

"We will hold an official dinner on the 23rd and the ACC AGM in Dhaka on the 24th (July) in Dhaka where almost every country will participate," he said. "This is a big achievement for us, and till now everything is going according to plan (as far as hosting the ACC meeting concerned), and you will receive further updates in due course," he added.