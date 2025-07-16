'Virat Kohli's Passion...': Ex-India Captain Asked to Reverse Test Retirement After Lord's Loss vs England

England vs India: Just ahead of the England tour, former India captain Virat Kohli announced his retirement from Test cricket to shock one and all. Now, with the team struggling in England during the five-match Test series, there is a request coming in from a former India cricketer, Madan Lal, who wants Kohli to reverse his retirement decision. Kohli is 36 and is supremely fit and one reckons he can continue on. Lal went on to say that there is nothing wrong in reversing the decision.

‘He should come back to Test cricket’

"Virat Kohli's passion for Indian cricket was unmatched. It's my wish that he should come back to Test cricket after retirement. There's nothing wrong with returning. If not in this series, he should make a comeback in the next,” Madan Lal told CricketPredicta.

"From my point of view, he should reverse his retirement. Because he can easily play for 1-2 years. It's about you passing your experience to the youngsters. You just left it. It's not too late. Please come back," he added.

Will Kohli Make a Comeback?

It looks very unlikely that will happen. There is no report of any kind that is even hinting at that. In fact, BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla revealed that the call to retire was completely Kohli's own. When Kohli retired, there were reports claiming that he wanted Test captaincy and coach Gautam Gambhir was not ready to give it to him as the management was looking for someone younger.

That is believed to be the reason why Shubman Gill was appointed as the captain of the side.

ALSO READ: Rajeev Shukla Trolled Over Giving Book on 1947 to King Charles