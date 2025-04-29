Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Announces ₹10 Lakh Cash Reward For Youngest IPL Centurion Vaibhav Suryavanshi

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has announced a cash prize of INR 10 lakhs for Vaibhav Suryavanshi, IPL 's youngest ever centurion. Vaibhav hogged the limelight with his 35-ball hundred against Gujarat Titans at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Monday.

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Heaps Praise On Vaibhav Suryavanshi

The 14-year-old only made his IPL debut this season and has gone on to etch his name in the IPL history books forever. He was picked up by Rajasthan Royals for a whopping INR 1.1 crore. Nitish Kumar took to X to share some photos when he met the young sensation back in 2024.

“Congratulations and best wishes to Mr. Vaibhav Suryavanshi of Bihar, who became the youngest player (14 years) to score a century in the history of IPL. He has become a new hope for Indian cricket on the strength of his hard work and talent. Everyone is proud of him. I met Mr. Vaibhav Suryavanshi and his father in 2024 at 1 Anne Marg and at that time I wished him a bright future. After his brilliant performance in IPL, I also congratulated him over the phone. Mr. Vaibhav Suryavanshi, a young cricketer from Bihar, will also be given an honorarium of Rs 10 lakh by the state government. I wish that Vaibhav creates new records for the Indian team in the future and brings glory to the country.”

