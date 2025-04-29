Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Announces ₹10 Lakh Cash Reward For Youngest IPL Centurion Vaibhav Suryavanshi

Updated April 29th 2025, 16:05 IST
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has announced a cash prize of INR 10 lakhs for Vaibhav Suryavanshi, IPL 's youngest ever centurion. Vaibhav hogged the limelight with his 35-ball hundred against Gujarat Titans at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Monday.
The 14-year-old only made his IPL debut this season and has gone on to etch his name in the IPL history books forever. He was picked up by Rajasthan Royals for a whopping INR 1.1 crore. Nitish Kumar took to X to share some photos when he met the young sensation back in 2024.
“Congratulations and best wishes to Mr. Vaibhav Suryavanshi of Bihar, who became the youngest player (14 years) to score a century in the history of IPL. He has become a new hope for Indian cricket on the strength of his hard work and talent. Everyone is proud of him. I met Mr. Vaibhav Suryavanshi and his father in 2024 at 1 Anne Marg and at that time I wished him a bright future. After his brilliant performance in IPL, I also congratulated him over the phone. Mr. Vaibhav Suryavanshi, a young cricketer from Bihar, will also be given an honorarium of Rs 10 lakh by the state government. I wish that Vaibhav creates new records for the Indian team in the future and brings glory to the country.”
Riding on Suryavanshi's record-breaking 100, the Rajasthan Royals kept their hopes alive of a playoff berth with their third win. They still need to win all of their remaining matches and need favourable results from other teams to secure a spot in the next phase. Suryavanshi replaced the injured Sanju Samson and given his current form, he will remain a pivotal part of the team in the remainder of the season.
