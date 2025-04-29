Vaibhav Suryavanshi's Coach Backs Him To Don Indian Colours After IPL Heroics: 'Has Taken The First Step'

Vaibhav Suryavanshi set the record books straight with his maiden IPL century against the Gujarat Titans on Monday, April 29. The Rajasthan Royals youngster became the youngest ever centurion in IPL history and guided his team to their 3rd win in IPL 2025.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi Masterclass Blew Away Gujarat Titans

Prior to the Gujarat game, Rajasthan had lost five matches and they badly needed someone to propel their season, which otherwise has turned out to be a disappointing one. It looked like Gujarat would get away with another win after a Shubman Gill blitzkrieg in Jaipur. But Suryavanshi had some other plans.

He took charge from the very first ball and smashed the second-fastest century in IPL history to keep his team alive in the playoff race. His coach Manish Ojha has now backed him to be a part of the Indian T20 team after his sensational IPL innings.

As quoted by ANI, he said, "As I said earlier, he will be part of the T20 Indian team, so he has taken the first step towards that goal. The aggressive style he displayed and the confidence with which he was playing were commendable and a matter of great pride for me as a coach. He respects the good ball and punishes the bad ball. This has been his batting tendency right from the beginning."

Vaibhav Suryavanshi Became A Household Name