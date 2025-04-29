sb.scorecardresearch
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Canada Election Results | Indian Student Found Dead | India Blasts Pakistan | Pahalgam Terror Attack | Shahid Afridi In Hot Water | IPL 2025 |
Advertisement
  • News /
  • Cricket /
  • Vaibhav Suryavanshi's Coach Backs Him To Don Indian Colours After IPL Heroics: 'Has Taken The First Step'

Updated April 29th 2025, 12:26 IST

Vaibhav Suryavanshi's Coach Backs Him To Don Indian Colours After IPL Heroics: 'Has Taken The First Step'

Vaibhav Suryavanshi became a household name after the 14 year old powered Rajasthan Royals to a brilliant witn against Gujarat Titans in IPL 2025.

Reported by: Anirban Sarkar
Follow: Google News Icon
Vaibhav Suryavanshi hits a six in an IPL match
Vaibhav Suryavanshi hits a six in an IPL match | Image: BCCI

Vaibhav Suryavanshi set the record books straight with his maiden IPL century against the Gujarat Titans on Monday, April 29. The Rajasthan Royals youngster became the youngest ever centurion in IPL history and guided his team to their 3rd win in IPL 2025.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi Masterclass Blew Away Gujarat Titans

Prior to the Gujarat game, Rajasthan had lost five matches and they badly needed someone to propel their season, which otherwise has turned out to be a disappointing one. It looked like Gujarat would get away with another win after a Shubman Gill blitzkrieg in Jaipur. But Suryavanshi had some other plans.

Also Read: 'Stay Grounded And Humble': Virat Kohli's Advise to Teen Sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi Revealed

He took charge from the very first ball and smashed the second-fastest century in IPL history to keep his team alive in the playoff race. His coach Manish Ojha has now backed him to be a part of the Indian T20 team after his sensational IPL innings.

As quoted by ANI, he said, "As I said earlier, he will be part of the T20 Indian team, so he has taken the first step towards that goal. The aggressive style he displayed and the confidence with which he was playing were commendable and a matter of great pride for me as a coach. He respects the good ball and punishes the bad ball. This has been his batting tendency right from the beginning."

Also Read: 'Vaibhav Suryavanshi Is Greater Than Babar Azam': Internet Breaks As RR Star Vaibhav Suryavanshi Hits Maiden IPL Hundred

Vaibhav Suryavanshi Became A Household Name

Suryavanshi also became the youngest player to thrash an IPL deal last year. Rajasthan bought him for a whopping 1.1 crore at the auction and the youngster has already shown the world that he is here to stay. He was part of the U-19 World Cup last year and amassed 176 runs at an average of 44. He was also involved in 5 Ranji Trophy matches for Bihar . The absence of Sanju Samson hasn't been felt and it remains to be seen how thins will pan out once the RR captain returns to action.

Published April 29th 2025, 12:21 IST

IPL Gujarat Titans Rajasthan Royals Bihar Gujarat Sanju Samson Rajasthan