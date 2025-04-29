RR vs GT: Vaibhav Suryavanshi's Fake Profile Goes Viral After Historic IPL Century; X Steps in

RR vs GT, IPL 2025: It was a night to remember for Vaibhav Suryavanshi as he became the youngest-ever to hit an IPL century and also became the fastest Indian to get to the three-figure mark. His innings was one to be remembered as he hit 11 sixes in total during his stay in the middle. His breathtaking knock also helped Rajasthan secure a much-needed win. While the win may not help them gain a spot in the points table, but it has surely improved their Net Run Rate and kept their hopes of a playoff spot alive.

Suryavanshi or Sooryavanshi?

In a classic case of mistaken identity, a fake account of the Rajasthan cricketer gained massive traction as fans reckoned that was the real account. a profile named Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, using the handle @VaibhavOfficia, garnered quick followers and rapid engagement. The fake profile used his picture with the cricketer in his India U19 whites.

The Viral Post

In fact, a post where the user responded to a Sachin Tendulkar tweet went instantly viral on social space as most reckoned that was real. Replying to Tendulkar's praise, the fake profile replied by saying: "Thank you so much Sir. It’s been a dream to earn a compliment from someone I’ve admired. Grateful beyond words."

Destined For Greatness

Most reckon Suryavanshi is destined for greatness. He is just 14 and is doing big things already. One has to agree that Rajasthan have found gold at a throwaway price.