Billionaire Adar Poonawalla Backs STRONG and COMPETITIVE Bid To Buy IPL 2025 Champions RCB

Billionaire businessman Adar Poonawala has confirmed his interest in taking over Royal Challengers Bengaluru with a “STRONG and COMPETITIVE” bid in the coming months. The owners of RCB, Diageo, had already confirmed their intention to sell the IPL franchise a few months following their maiden IPL triumph last year.

RCB have been one of the most popular teams in IPL history, and Virat Kohli's influence has further boosted their presence on social media too. The former Indian captain has been with RCB since the inception of the IPL and hasn't

reiterated his desire to leave them.

Adar Poonawala posted on X, confirming his desire to buy the IPL 2025 champions. "Over the next few months, will be putting in a STRONG and COMPETITIVE bid for

@RCBTweets, one of the best teams in the IPL."

