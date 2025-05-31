Bittersweet Beginnings For India A In Day 2, Karun Nair Smashes 204 Runs, Dhruv Jurel Misses Ton By Just Six Runs

Karun Nair pulled off one of the most incredible redemption arcs after securing a double century at Canterbury. Right before his India men's senior team comeback against England, the Vidarbha batter showcased a standout performance and delivered when India A needed it the most.

The Indian batter sought a chance in December 2022 and has made a firm case for himself to be back in India's test equation ever since. Nair opened Day two action with the same intent and tenacity as he continued to compete while partnering with wicketkeeper-batter Dhruv Jurel. England Lions were fighting to get some wickets, but Karun and Jurel gave them a hard time on the green tracks.

Karun Nair Makes A Statement With His Double Century For India A

India A began their batting on day two with Karun Nair and Dhruv Jurel in favourable numbers. The Vidarbha batter had triple digits, while the wicketkeeper-batter was racing towards his ton. Nair stepper up alongside Sarfaraz Khan on day one after England, Lions pulled off an early breakthrough by dismissing openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and skipper Abhimanyu Easwaran. Karun Nair crossed 150 on the first day and looked utterly dominant against the hosts.

In the 101st over on Day two in Canterbury, Karun Nair smacked the ball towards the boundary ropes off Eddie Jack's delivery. Amid the applause from the fans, the 32-year-old soaked in the moment after clinching the pompous feat. He also kissed his helmet in celebration to mark the special moment. The Vidarbha batter was eventually dismissed at 204 runs. He faced 281 deliveries, with 26 boundaries & a six and had a strike rate of 72.59.

Dhruv Jurel Misses Out On Well-Deserved Ton

Apart from Karun Nair, Dhruv Jurel also glowed brightly while in action for India A against the England Lions. The duo forged a clinical partnership to help India A push ahead in the competition. Nair and Jurel withstood England's mighty pace attack and put crucial numbers on the scoreboard.