WATCH: Mumbai Indians Youngster Naman Dhir Greets Parents In Stands After MI Eliminate GT, Heartwarming Video Goes Viral

IPL 2025: Five-time Indian Premier League champions, Mumbai Indians brought their A-game to Mullanpur as they knocked the Gujarat Titans out of contention to win the coveted IPL silverware. Mumbai Indians will now lock horns with the Punjab Kings in Qualifier 2 of the Indian Premier League. Mumbai Indians have five titles to their name, but they haven't been able to qualify for the IPL finals since 2020. Mumbai will certainly look to break the jinx that has lasted for four years and challenge arch-rivals RCB for the trophy.

Naman Dhir Greets His Parents Attending MI vs GT Clash

Naman Dhir has been one of the most promising youngsters as far as the Mumbai Indians are concerned. The five-time champions had acquired Dhir's services for ₹5.25 crore in the IPL 2025 mega auction, and he has been nothing short of exceptional for them. As far as the GT vs MI IPL 2025 Eliminator goes, Naman couldn't have a great outing, and he could score only 9 off 6 deliveries at a strike rate of 150.00.

The Mumbai Indians recently posted a video on their social media platform that showcases Naman Dhir greeting his parents in the stands after the Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans Eliminator. 'Seeing Naman’s parents so happy & proud simply made our day,' wrote Mumbai Indians on their Instagram.

Mumbai Look To Fix Bowling Woes Ahead Of IPL 2025 Qualifier 2