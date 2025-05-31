Robin Uthappa Pinpoints Reasons Behind Shubman Gill-Led Gujarat Titans' Exit From IPL 2025: 'GT’s Strategy Was More Reactive'

Updated 31 May 2025 at 17:53 IST
IPL 2025: Gujarat Titans (GT) suffered a 20-run defeat against Mumbai Indians (MI) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, on Friday, May 30th.
Following the loss in the IPL 2025 Eliminator, the Gujarat Titans moved out of the 18th season of the cash-rich tournament.
GT opener Sai Sudharsan played an 80-run knock from 49 balls at a strike rate of 163.27, however, the youngster's run-fest went in vain as the Titans conceded a disappointing 20-run defeat.
While speaking on JioStar, former CSK and India cricketer Robin Uthappa pointed out the reason behind the Gujarat Titans' defeat to the Mumbai Indians. Uthappa said that the Titans' strategy was more reactive than proactive. He added that Shubman Gill's strategy of using pacer Prasidh Krishna in the powerplay was a misstep.
He also highlighted Gujarat Titans' poor show while fielding, saying that one cannot drop that many catches and expect to win the title.
“GT’s strategy was more reactive than proactive. Using Prasidh in the powerplay – despite his success in middle overs – was a misstep. His first over was expensive, and they failed to course-correct. The 26-run and 22-run overs proved costly. On top of that, their fielding let them down. You can't drop that many catches and expect to win a championship,” Robin Uthappa said on JioStar.
In the ongoing season of the IPL, Sai Sudharsan played 15 matches, scoring 759 runs at a strike rate of 156.17, and has an average of 54.21.
Gujarat Titans finished the league in the third position on the IPL 2025 standings with 18 points and a net run rate of +0.254. GT clinched nine wins and conceded five defeats after playing 14 league matches.
