BIZARRE! Fakhar Zaman's Comical Runout During Pakistan vs Bangladesh Will Drive Away Your Monday Blues | WATCH VIDEO

Pakistan vs Bangladesh: The Pakistan cricket team faced an embarrassing loss against Bangladesh in the opening T20I at Dhaka's Sher-e-Bangla stadium on Sunday. Pakistan were outplayed by Bangladesh, who won the game by seven wickets and with 27 balls to spare. It is a new-look Pakistan outfit where the senior players are not playing. If the loss was embarrassing, what was more embarrassing was a runout involving Fakhar Zaman. The Pakistan opener was going great guns when he was caught short of his crease trying to attempt an extra run.

Zaman, who was well-set was runout and it was a comical way to be dismissed. While attempting the second, he slipped and then could not make it back in time and was short of his crease. His good innings of 44 off 34 balls came to an end. His knock featured six boundaries and a solitary six. The incident took place in the 12th over. Here is the video of the runout.

WATCH VIDEO

Meanwhile, Pakistan will look to get their act together and bounce back in the second game to level the series. It will surely not be easy against a Bangladesh team that is high on confidence.

How Bangladesh Crushed Pakistan

Batting first, Pakistan were bundled out for a paltry 110 with three balls remaining. Taskin Ahmed with three wickets was the wrecker-in-chief. Chasing 111 to win, it seemed to be a walk in the park for the hosts who won the game with more than four overs to spare. Salman Mirza picked up two wickets but that was not good enough. Pervez Hossain with 56 off 39 balls was the star of the show for the hosts. His brilliant knock also helped him bag the player of the match award.