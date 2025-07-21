'Pitch Not Ideal': Pakistan Coach's Lame Excuse After Shock Loss vs Bangladesh in T20I

Updated 21 July 2025 at 11:32 IST
Pakistan vs Bangladesh: It was embarrassment to say the least, as the Pakistan cricket team lost their opening T20I on Sunday against Bangladesh at the Sher-e-Bangla stadium in Dhaka. In fact, it was a one-sided affair dominated by the hosts, who won the game by seven wickets. The new-look Pakistan team could not trouble the hosts whatsoever as all they could post was a paltry 110. The Bangladesh side won the match comfortably with 27 balls to spare.
Following the loss, Pakistan coach Mike Hesson came up with a lame excuse where he blamed the pitch for the loss. He felt the pitch was not ‘ideal’.
"I think (the pitch) is not ideal for anybody," Hesson said in the post-match press conference. "Teams are trying to prepare for the Asia Cup or the (T20) World Cup. It is not acceptable. It is still no excuse for some of the decisions we made with the bat. But this pitch is not up to international standards."
"We got off to a little bit of a flyer. Fakhar Zaman played four or five shots. It gave us a false indication about how the surface was playing," the Pakistan head coach said.
Of course, they can. But for that to happen, they need to put a plan in place and stick to it. One needs to understand that Pakistan is a team in transition and hence such setbacks are expected at this point in time. Pakistan would have to back their strengths at this point.
The series is not yet over and Pakistan would be desperate to bounce back and level the series. The second T20I takes place on Tuesday, July 22 at the same venue.
