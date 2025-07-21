'Pitch Not Ideal': Pakistan Coach's Lame Excuse After Shock Loss vs Bangladesh in T20I

Pakistan vs Bangladesh: It was embarrassment to say the least, as the Pakistan cricket team lost their opening T20I on Sunday against Bangladesh at the Sher-e-Bangla stadium in Dhaka. In fact, it was a one-sided affair dominated by the hosts, who won the game by seven wickets. The new-look Pakistan team could not trouble the hosts whatsoever as all they could post was a paltry 110. The Bangladesh side won the match comfortably with 27 balls to spare.

Following the loss, Pakistan coach Mike Hesson came up with a lame excuse where he blamed the pitch for the loss. He felt the pitch was not ‘ideal’.

‘Think the pitch is not ideal for anybody’

"I think (the pitch) is not ideal for anybody," Hesson said in the post-match press conference. "Teams are trying to prepare for the Asia Cup or the (T20) World Cup. It is not acceptable. It is still no excuse for some of the decisions we made with the bat. But this pitch is not up to international standards."

"We got off to a little bit of a flyer. Fakhar Zaman played four or five shots. It gave us a false indication about how the surface was playing," the Pakistan head coach said.

Can Pakistan Bounce Back?

Of course, they can. But for that to happen, they need to put a plan in place and stick to it. One needs to understand that Pakistan is a team in transition and hence such setbacks are expected at this point in time. Pakistan would have to back their strengths at this point.