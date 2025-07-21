'We Won't Forget This': Ex-Pakistan Cricketer Salman Butt Makes Stupid 'World Cup' Claim After WCL 2025 Match vs India Gets Cancelled

India vs Pakistan: After former Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi showed his disappointment after the much-awaited India-Pakistan World Championship of Legends match was called off, another ex-cricketer from the same country has made a rather stupid remark. Former Pakistan cricketer Salman Butt asked the Indian team to promise that they will not lock horns with the Men in Green at the World Cup stage. He also said that the Pakistan team will not forget this.

'Don't play against us in any ICC tournament'

"The whole world is talking about them - what message have they sent to cricket as a whole and to the fans? What are you trying to show? What are you trying to prove? Now don't play in the World Cup...don't play against us in any ICC tournament. Make this a promise. See, we understand that everything has its own place. But now that you are interlinking, don't play against us at any level or tournament. Not even the Olympics. Please do that. I would love to see. The stakes would be high, and I'd see how much nationalism they can show at that level," he said on his YouTube channel.