Rohit Sharma-Nita Ambani's Long Chat While Taking a Lap at Wankhede After MI Beat DC to Make IPL 2025 Playoff Goes Viral | WATCH

MI vs DC, IPL 2025: It was a night that totally belonged to the Mumbai Indians as they cruised through to the playoff with an emphatic 59-run win over Delhi Capitals. After MI won the match, Rohit was spotted doing a lap around the Wankhede stadium, hitting balls into the stands where the fans were. While Rohit was busy enthralling the fans, MI owner Nita Ambani was by the former captain.

Both Rohit and Nita seemed to have a long chat. Rohit once again showed he is a crowd favourite as the fans cheered him on. Here is the clip that has now surfaced on social space and is going viral.

Meanwhile, not only have MI made the playoff but they have also managed to keep their hopes of finishing in the top two alive. It is no secret how decisive finishing in the top two can be.

MI Hammer DC

Batting first, MI put on a challenging 180 for five in their quota of 20 overs. With 73* off 43 balls, Suryakumar Yadav was MI's top-scorer. Rohit fell early for five runs. The Delhi Capitals failed to showcase dominance from the get-go after their openers, KL Rahul and Faf du Plessis, were dismissed early. Walking in at No. 3, wicketkeeper-batter Abhishek Porel perished early for six runs. Sameer Rizvi and Vipraj Nigam tried to pull things back by stitching together a partnership.

