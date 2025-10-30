BIZARRE! India vs South Africa Test Timings Have Been Changed. Here's Why

India vs South Africa: Once the tour of Australia comes to an end, the Indian team would get ready for their next assignment in roughly a week. The Indian team would host South Africa for a full-fledged series, starting with Tests. The first Test would start from November 14 and the second and final Test starts from November 22. The opening Test would be played at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata, while the second and final game would be played at the Baraspara stadium in Guwahati.

Tea Break Before Lunch!

As per report, for the first-time ever the tea-break would happen before the lunch break. An Indian Express report claims that there would be a 20 minutes tea break, which would happen at the end of the first session. And then, there would be a 40-minute lunch break at the end of the second session at 1:20 pm. This call has been taken due to the early sunrise and sunset in the Eastern part of the country.

REVISED TIMINGS

1st Session - 9 am to 11 am

2nd Session - 11.20 am to 1.20 pm

3rd session - 2 pm to 4 pm

It would be a series that would challenge the Indian team as they would be taking on reigning Test world champions. And both the Tests would be part of the ongoing World Test Championships and hence it would be important for both sides as there would be crucial points at stake. In the current WTC cycle, India are on the third spot, while South Africa occupy the fourth spot. Australia with three wins in three Tests are topping the table currently.