Rahul Dravid Lauds Rohit Sharma For India's T20 Dominance Amid Australia Series: 'Take Those Risks...'

Ind vs Aus: Former India captain Rohit Sharma is arguably the most-feared white-ball batters in the world. After leading the side to the T20 triumph, Rohit retired from the shortest format and now he only features in the ODIs. When Rohit led the side to the WC triumph, Rahul Dravid was the coach of the side. Months after that win, Dravid has opened up about Rohit and lavished praise on him. He credited Rohit for leading the side to victory and also for playing the fearless brand of cricket that they did.

‘Rohit’s got to take a large credit’

“Certainly, from the time I came in, a lot of the discussion with Rohit was around how we wanted to play a more aggressive brand of cricket, and we tried (to do just that). We started right from the beginning because we could see that that’s the way the game was evolving, and Rohit’s got to take a large credit for that, right? To move the team in a particular direction. Play the game in a lot more aggressive and a lot more positive manner. “I’m glad that India have sort of kept going in that direction to the point where India’s kind of lately,” Dravid said on Breakfast With Champions.

What's Next For Rohit?

The former India captain would next be seen in the home series against South Africa.

The Indian team will host South Africa for a three-match ODI series starting November 30. Rohit should be a part of that series. He would like to continue his good form in ODIs into that series. For the unversed, Rohit hit a fifty and an unbeaten century at the SCG in the final ODI to sign off from Australia in style.