BIZARRE! Pakistan Cricketers Reportedly Asked to Pay Fine of Rs 50 Lakh by PCB After Shambolic Show in T20 World Cup
T20 World Cup 2026: In a shocking move, the Pakistan Cricket Board has apparently asked their players to pay a Rs 50 lakh fine following their premature T20 WC exit.
T20 World Cup 2026: In a baffling move, the Pakistan Cricket Board has reportedly asked each player to pay a Rs 50 lakh fine following their shambolic show in the ongoing T20 World Cup. As per a media report on tribune.com.pk, the decision of the fine was taken earlier itself after their loss against India. This would surely be a first instance of the kind in cricket.
Pakistan's Shambolic Show
The Men in Green have not been doing well in their last few ICC tournaments. Time and again, PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi has been blamed for their performances and now it seems like action will be taken. In the 2024 T20 WC, Pakistan could not even make the Super 8 after losing to the USA and arch-rivals India. Back then, Naqvi had promised changes and improvement. But two years later, it is still the same as Pakistan made a premature exit from the marquee event. Pakistan won their T20 WC 2026 opener against the Netherlands. In that match, they somehow went over the line. After that, they beat Namibia in their next match which was a fairly easy win for the Men in Green. That ensured they make the Super 8.
But in the Super 8 stage, they lost against Sri Lanka and a game against New Zealand was washed out due to rain. Thanks to a superior Net Run Rate, New Zealand edged Pakistan to the final four.
Babar, Agha to be Sacked?
There are whispers that claim that Pakistan is going to sack Babar Azam, Salman Agha and Usman Khan. There are reports that claim Shaheen Afridi could take over as the new captain of the side.
