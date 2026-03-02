BIZARRE! Pakistan Cricketers Reportedly Asked to Pay Fine of Rs 50 Lakh by PCB After Shambolic Show in T20 World Cup

T20 World Cup 2026: In a baffling move, the Pakistan Cricket Board has reportedly asked each player to pay a Rs 50 lakh fine following their shambolic show in the ongoing T20 World Cup. As per a media report on tribune.com.pk, the decision of the fine was taken earlier itself after their loss against India. This would surely be a first instance of the kind in cricket.

Pakistan's Shambolic Show

The Men in Green have not been doing well in their last few ICC tournaments. Time and again, PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi has been blamed for their performances and now it seems like action will be taken. In the 2024 T20 WC, Pakistan could not even make the Super 8 after losing to the USA and arch-rivals India. Back then, Naqvi had promised changes and improvement. But two years later, it is still the same as Pakistan made a premature exit from the marquee event. Pakistan won their T20 WC 2026 opener against the Netherlands. In that match, they somehow went over the line. After that, they beat Namibia in their next match which was a fairly easy win for the Men in Green. That ensured they make the Super 8.