BIZARRE! Shai Hope Gets Hit Wicket In Rare Fashion During Trinbago Knight Riders vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Game, Video Goes Viral

Caribbean Premier League 2025: Trinbago Knight Riders recently locked horns with the Guyana Amazon Warriors in the 17th edition of the CPL. The match was played at the Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad. Guyana Amazon Warriors has scored a total of 163 runs in their quota of 20 overs. The Trinbago Knight Riders, on the other hand, chased down this total comfortably with sixteen balls remaining in their innings.

Shai Hope's Bizarre Dismissal Goes Viral On Social Media

Despite Trinbago Knight Riders' emphatic show with the bat, it was Guyana Amazon Warriors’ Shai Hope who grabbed all the eyeballs and the headlines. Hope scored a total of 39 runs from 29 balls at a strike rate of 134.48. The wicketkeeper-batsman also hit three boundaries and one six. Hope tried to hit a shot that would go past the slips and help the ball travel towards third man.

Unfortunately for Hope, he attempted the shot with some great momentum and he failed to control the shot. It was a wide delivery that Hope was chasing and the momentum of the bat unfortunately forced it to crash into the stumps. This is being considered as one of the most bizarre dismissals seen in cricket and the video has now gone viral on social media.

Watch The Video Here

Apart from Shai Hope, no other batsmen from the Guyana Amazon Warriors could even cross the 30-run mark. The Guyana Amazon Warriors are currently on the fourth spot of the Caribbean Premier League 2025 Points Table and Trinbago Knight Riders, on the other hand, are in first place with 10 points and a Net Run Rate of +0.776.

Here's How The Trinbago Knight Riders vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Happened