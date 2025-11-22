'Single Handedly Destroyed Bazball': Fans React To Travis Head's 69-ball Century In The 1st Ashes Test

Travis head walks off after being dismissed in the Perth Test | Image: Associated Press

Australian player Travis Head scored the first century of the Ashes 2025-26 in just 69 balls. The player hit four sixes and 12 fours after being asked to open with Jake Weatherald, following Usman Khawaja's injury. Notably, Travis Head became the 2nd fastest player to hit the three-digit score mark.

The player overtook Gilbert Jessop’s record of 100 in 76 balls against Australia in 1902, while Adam Gilchrist still holds for the fastest 100 in an Ashes match in just 57 balls. Head also bettered his previous record of 100 off 85 balls in this innings in Perth on the 2nd day of The Ashes.

Travis Head's Century Powers Australia To Win The First Ashes Test

Australia's decision to send Head as their opener proved to be a masterstroke as the batsman not only smashed a few records, but he also powered his team to win the match. In the first innings, Marnus Labuschagne struggled on the Perth pitch as he laboured to 9 of 41 deliveries before being dismissed.

Advertisement

In the second innings, Australia needed someone with a bolder approach, and Travis Head proved to be just the man. Along with becoming the 2nd fastest player to score a 100 in the Ashes, the player also became the first Australian batsman to hit the 100-run milestone since David Warner in 2017.

Advertisement