Bombay High Court Orders Stay On Maharashtra Cricket Association Elections Over 'Transparency' and 'Nepotism' Allegations

In a significant setback to the Sharad Pawar-led NCP-SP faction and current chairman Rohit Pawar, the Bombay High Court has ordered a stay on the Maharashtra Cricket Association election until further orders.

The election for the MAHA Cricket Association was scheduled to take place on January 6. But prima facie evidence suggested that there had been a lack of transparency over the induction of almost 400 new members just a week ahead of the polls.

MCA Election Stayed By Bombay High Court Amid Alleged Lack Of Transperancy

A division bench featuring Chief Justice Shree Chandrashekhar and Justice Gautam Akhand had passed the interim order, claiming that the court needed to interfere in the MCA's election process, which has been tainted by 'nepotism' and 'favouritism', as per Live Law.

The petition was filed by former Team India cricketer and BJP leader Kedar Jadhav. He sought relief over the elections, citing the hasty additions of nearly 400 members to the Maharashtra Cricket Association's voter list without proper disclosure.

Other petitioners include the Latur district Association, former MCA secretary and life member Anant Mate & Shikshan Prasarak Mandali’s Sir Paarashurambhau College, which is another MCA member.

The report further added that Kedar Jadhav alleged that the newly inducted members were closely related to Rohit Pawar, the current president. Some names were also related to Pawar's wife Kuntee and NCP-SP MP Supriya Sule's daughter to ensure that the family has 'total control' over the Maharashtra Cricket Association.

Jadhav added that the recommendations of the 'Lodha Committee' were flouted while inducting new voters or life members.

"After hearing the counsels and perusing the material on record, we have formed an opinion that interference by this court with the election process published on the website of the Maharashtra Cricket Association on December 23, 2025, is necessary.

"Therefore, we issue a direction to the Electoral Officer, MCA, not to proceed with the election of the Maharashtra Cricket Association scheduled on January 6, 2026, in any manner whatsoever, without leave of the court or till the next date of hearing," the bench ordered, as per the report.

MCA Denies Any Breach, Says Members Inducted In Fair Manner

The Maharashtra Cricket Association, represented by senior counsel Dr Abhishek Manu Singhvi, has denied any breach of the Supreme Court ruling and suggestions of the Lodha Committee. They have also refuted the allegations of partiality.

The side has argued that all things were done as per the law and that new members were inducted legally via a committee led by a former HC judge.