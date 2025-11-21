Updated 21 November 2025 at 12:03 IST
'Boozeball': Michael Vaughan's 'Good Toss to Win' Comment Trolled After Mitchell Starc Rips England in 1st Ashes Test
Ashes 2025: Mitchell Starc ripped through the English batting to bundle them for 172. Former England captain Michael Vaughan who reckoned it was a good toss to win is now facing backlash.
Ashes 2025: Former England captain Michael Vaughan is facing heavy backlash after the visitors folded for a paltry 172 on Friday during the 1st Ashes Test in Perth, Mitchell Starc was the star of the show as he picked up seven wickets for merely 58 runs. Starc came up with his best-ever show in red-ball cricket in the twilight of his career and that is commendable. It was the perfect start to the Ashes campaign for Australia after they lost the toss and were asked to bowl. Once England won the toss, Vaughan took to social space and tweeted: ‘Good toss to win … Pitch is very dry underneath’. Unfortunately, it did not turn out to be a good toss to win as England could not capitalise on it. Vaughan is getting trolled for making the comment.
'BOOZEBall'
Can England Bounce Back?
Meanwhile, Australia have started batting. It would be interesting to see how the fancied hosts go about their innings. England surely need wickets to put pressure back on Australia and that certainly will not be easy. By the looks of it, the strip looks like a good one to bat on. The new ball would be important from an English point of view. It would be interesting to see the areas England bowlers target.
At the time of filing the copy, Australia have already lost debutant Jake Weatherald. Jofra Archer picked up the wicket. It is a good start for England with the ball, but they need more wickets to put pressure back on the hosts.
Published By : Ankit Banerjee
Published On: 21 November 2025 at 12:00 IST