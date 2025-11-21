'Boozeball': Michael Vaughan's 'Good Toss to Win' Comment Trolled After Mitchell Starc Rips England in 1st Ashes Test

Ashes 2025: Former England captain Michael Vaughan is facing heavy backlash after the visitors folded for a paltry 172 on Friday during the 1st Ashes Test in Perth, Mitchell Starc was the star of the show as he picked up seven wickets for merely 58 runs. Starc came up with his best-ever show in red-ball cricket in the twilight of his career and that is commendable. It was the perfect start to the Ashes campaign for Australia after they lost the toss and were asked to bowl. Once England won the toss, Vaughan took to social space and tweeted: ‘Good toss to win … Pitch is very dry underneath’. Unfortunately, it did not turn out to be a good toss to win as England could not capitalise on it. Vaughan is getting trolled for making the comment.