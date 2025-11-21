Updated 21 November 2025 at 10:30 IST
WATCH | Mitchell Starc's Wild Celebration After Getting Joe Root During 1st Ashes Test Shows What it Meant
Ashes 2025: Mitchell Strarc has set the series on fire with his incredible opening burst at Perth. He also dismissed Joe Root for a duck.
Ashes 2025: Joe Root is one of the finest batters of the generation and his wicket is always a prized scalp for any opposition, such is his aura. During the opening Ashes Test in Perth on Friday, he was expected to come good and get England back on track after they lost a couple of early wickets. Unfortunately, his innings lasted seven balls and he could not even get off-the-mark. It was the experienced Mitchell Starc who removed Root with a peach.
The ball from Starc pitch on middle and leg, looked like Root played the wrong line and that induced the edge. The edge carried to third slip where Marnus Labuschagne made no mistake as he comfortably caught it. But it was Starc's 'over-the-moon' celebration that hogged the limelight. Starc could not keep a lid over his emotions after picking up the wicket of Root. The celebration showed how important the wicket of Root meant for Starc and the Australian side. With the wicket of Root, Starc also reached a special milestone. The wicket of Root was Starc's 100th Ashes wicket. With that, he became the first Australian pacer to do so and the 21st bowler and first left-arm pacer to take 10 or more wickets in the history of Ashes series.
England Reeling
Lunch has been taken and England are already finding themselves in the backfoot. England are 105 for four at lunch. Starc has picked up three wickets, while Cameron Green has one to his name. The opening morning of the first Test has truly belonged to Starc and Australia. Harry Brook is in the middle and he has captain Ben Stokes for company. The two have their task cutout post-lunch.
