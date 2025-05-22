Punjab Kings Sensation Arshdeep Singh Set For A Huge Leap, Could Be In Line To Make His Test Debut In England: Report

Arshdeep Singh has been the flagbearer for Punjab Kings in the IPL in the last few seasons. The left-arm fast bowler has picked up 16 wickets in IPL 2025 as the Punjab Kings have secured a playoff spot after 11 years.

Arshdeep Singh To Make His Test Debut In England?

Arshdeep has been in the scheme in both the white ball formats for India so far. He played a central role in the T20 World Cup triumph last year, while he has also been involved in 9 ODI matches, picking up 14 wickets in the proceedings so far. Now it has emerged that the left-arm pacer could be in the mix for the upcoming England tour. As per the Telegraph, selectors have instructed him to be ready for a potential Test debut on English soil.

Following the retirement of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, the Indian team is expected to undergo a huge transition, and a number of new faces could be inducted into the squad. Arshdeep's ability to swing the ball both ways could be a game-changer in the English conditions. He wasn't named in the squad for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, but his experience with the Dukes ball could prove to be very handy. He amassed a plethora of experience during his county stint with Kent back in 2023.

There have been encouraging signs that he can thrive in the red-ball format if he receives proper nurturing. The Indian squad for the England tour could be announced in the next couple of days as the selectors will reportedly assemble for a meeting on May 24.

Shubman Gill Has Emerged As The Frontrunner For Test Captaincy