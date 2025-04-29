Boss Baby Vaibhav Suryavanshi Takes Jaipur And Gujarat Titans By Storm, Here's All The Records That The 14-Year-Old Made

IPL 2025: What were you doing when you were 14? This is a question that has set social media ablaze after 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi stunned Gujarat Titans with his fearless and immaculate shot-making prowess. The youngster, who hails from Bihar, made a complete mockery of a chase that was well over 200 runs, striking international bowlers all around the ground for fun.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi is certainly the next big thing in Indian cricket, but there is a long way ahead for him, which will be determined by his hard work. The 47th game of the ongoing Indian Premier League will always be remembered for Suryavanshi's quickfire 38-ball 101 that left Gujarat Titans begging for answers.

It was Suryavanshi's heroics that enabled his team to complete the chase before 17 overs. After the match, Suryavanshi gave his mantra behind playing such a whirlwind knock. Suryavanshi said that he had no fear and he focused just on playing cricket.

Here Are The List Of Records That The Youngster Made In Jaipur

Second fastest IPL hundred: Who would've thought that the Boss Baby, at 14 years, will challenge the Universe Boss, aka Chris Gayle, for the fastest century in the IPL. The 35-ball century that Suryavanshi scored was the second-fastest ton in the history of the IPL.

Suryavanshi goes past Yusuf Pathan: Prior to Suryavanshi's quickfire hundred, the record for the second-fastest IPL ton belonged to Yusuf Pathan (37 balls). Suryavanshi's ton also is the fastest by any Indian in the IPL.

Youngest T20 centurion: At just 14 years and 32 days, Suryavanshi is the youngest player ever to score a T20 century. He broke Vijay Zol's record, who achieved this feat when he was 18 years and 118 days old.

Fastest fifty by uncapped player: Suryavanshi took just 17 balls to reach his fifty in the game against the Gujarat Titans. This is the fastest fifty by any uncapped player in the IPL.

Sachin Tendulkar Praises Vaibhav Suryavanshi

Sachin Tendulkar took notice of Suryavanshi's batting talent and shared a special post for him. "Vaibhav’s fearless approach, bat speed, picking the length early, and transferring the energy behind the ball was the recipe behind a fabulous innings," wrote Sachin on his Instagram.