'Stay Grounded And Humble': Virat Kohli's Advise to Teen Sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi Revealed

RR vs GT, IPL 2025: Virat Kohli is easily the best batter of the era and when he passes an advise - it is gold. Rajasthan Royals manager Romi Bhinder recently revealed the chat teen sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi had with the legend. It is no secret that Suryavanshi, like most - is a Kohli admirer. As per Bhinder, Kohli asked Suryavanshi to stay humble and grounded.

Bhinder revealed this after Suryavanshi hit a historic IPL ton against Gujarat Titans on Monday. Suryavanshi became the youngest IPL centurion and his hundred of 35 balls is the fastest by an Indian. His maverick knock was laced with 11 sixes.

‘Vaibhav likes Virat Kohli a lot’

"Vaibhav likes Virat Kohli a lot. They met and shared a couple of tips. Virat also told him that how to be grounded and how to stay humble and work hard," said Bhinder on Sports Today.

Following the win, Suryavanshi, as expected, was the Player of the Match. At the post-match presentation, he also gave a glimpse of his mindset while in the middle. He spoke about the clarity of thought he has when batting. He claimed there is no fear when he is batting as the focus is purely on playing.

"It has been a dream to get a 100 in the IPL and today it materialised. There is no fear. I don't think much, I just focus on playing," Suryavanshi said at the post-match presentation.

The Curious Case of Rajasthan

Suryavanshi's knock has given Rajasthan a new lease of life in the tournament. Also, the win has kept their hopes of making the playoff alive by the slimmest of margins.