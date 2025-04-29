'Aur Kitna Giroge...': Shikhar Dhawan's Befitting Reply to Ex-Pakistan Cricketer Shahid Afridi

Former India cricketer Shikhar Dhawan has given a befitting reply to ex-Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi over his statement on Pahalgam terror attack. On Monday, Afridi blamed the Indian army for not being able to stop the attack that took the lives of 26 innocent tourists. The former Pakistan opener claimed that the terrorists got a free run because the Indian soldiers were not present there.

A day later, Dhawan has responded and has given a befitting response to Afridi. Dhawan reminded Afridi of how India beat them in Kargil and urged him to think about the progress of his own country which is ridden in poverty.

‘Kargil mein bhi haraya tha’

"Kargil mein bhi haraya tha, already itna gire hue ho aur kitna giroge, bewajah comments pass karne se acha hai apne desh ki taraqqi mai dimag lagao @SAfridiOfficial. Humein hamari Indian Army par bohot garv hai. Bharat Mata Ki Jai! Jai Hind!" Dhawan wrote on his X handle.

Meanwhile, on the cricket pitch, Pakistan has been in poor form. The Pakistan side were could not even make it to the knockout stages of the Champions Trophy where they were the host nation.

Pakistan Cricket in Shambles