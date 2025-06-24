Rain or Not at Headingley, Leeds; Jasprit Bumrah Gives Shubman Gill-Led India Advantage vs Ben Stokes England on Day 5 at 1st Test

England vs India: Who holds the advantage heading into the final day at Headingley, Leeds? England need 350 to win, whereas India need 10 wickets - that is it. Looking at the strengths and weaknesses of both sides - it is tough to pick a winner. Also, one cannot ignore the weather at Leeds for the final day. There is a 60 per cent chance of rain throughout the day at Leeds for Tuesday.

Surely, two teams would not be thinking about the weather - or at least try not to think of it or take it into the equation. Both sides would believe they have a good shot at winning the Test and taking the all-important lead.

Team India & Their Belief

Shubman Gill's biggest weapon on the final day would be Jasprit Bumrah. But, he would know others have to chip in with wickets.

Gill would also believe that even if the hosts string a partnership, a wicket can lead to another and they would again be back in the hunt. The batters have done their bit, and now, it is over to the bowlers.

England's Blueprint

It is no secret, England would believe they can win. They would believe the pitch is good enough to score 350. Stokes would be motivating his boys. For England as well, it is an important game. The fact that England did not lose a wicket in the six overs they had to see-off on Monday evening would have given a lot of confidence to the rest. The first hour would be crucial for both sides.