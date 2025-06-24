'Rather Disappointed': Michael Vaughan's Bizarre Reason For Being Critical on Rishabh Pant is Laughable

England vs India: Former England captain Michael Vaughan follows Indian cricket very closely and is rather friendly with a number of former and present cricketers as well. Vaughan, expressive as he is, seemed a little upset after Rishabh Pant did not break into his signature somersault after reaching a record-breaking century in the second essay on Monday. After reacting the milestone, Pant took off his gloves and it seemed Pant may break into it, but then he did not.

Vaughan reckoned Pant would have tried to improve on his first somersault. Vaughan said this during an interaction with former India opener Sunil Gavaskar.

‘Was rather disappointed’

“Can you explain what that celebration is? Do you know what that is? I was waiting for that flip as well. I was rather disappointed on commentary when he didn't produce a double flip. Knowing Rishabh, he's always going to try to improve his celebrations, but I guess your celebration is probably taking this bit,” Vaughan asked Gavaskar on Sony Sports Network.

Gavaskar did not hold back, he responded by explaining what Pant's celebration may have been.

“No, this is, I think that's basically, thanking the gods above. He had something on his eye. He kind of put us on the signal," Gavaskar replied.

Can England Create History?

Surely 350 in 90 overs cannot be out behind them. They are going to come out playing aggressive cricket. As Stokes said at the end of Day 4, there would be a result. If England can gun down 350, it will be the second-highest run-chase for the hosts ever.