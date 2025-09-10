Updated 10 September 2025 at 10:46 IST
#BoycottAsiaCup Trends on X Ahead of India-UAE Clash in Dubai: 'Shame on You, BCCI'
Asia Cup 2025: The continental tournament is already underway and India take on UAE in their opener on Wednesday.
Asia Cup 2025: The continental tournament is underway and the first night belonged to Afghanistan. The Rashid Khan-led side thrashed Hong Kong, China in the curtain-raiser on Tuesday in Abu Dhabi. On the second day of the tournament, India play their opener against hosts UAE. Ahead of the match, there is a huge appeal made by fans on X. Fans want the Asia Cup 2025 to be boycotted by the BCCI.
Fans and supporters are not happy with India participating in the tournament after the Pahalgam attack earlier in the year. Most reckon India and the cricket board should have taken a strong stance by snubbing the continental event altogether. Fans have taken to X and are venting their anger.
#BoycottAsiaCup
Meanwhile, India start firm favourites against UAE.
‘Looking forward to this tournament’
"We are playing T20 as a team after a long time. But we were here three-four days back, had some good time together as a team, and we are really looking forward to this tournament," Suryakumar said at the captains press conference.
In the game against the UAE, it would be interesting to see India's playing XI. There is much speculation over whether Sanju Samson will play or not.
For the unversed, the Men in Blue lock horns with arch-rivals Pakistan in the big-ticket clash on September 14 in Dubai.
