Brad Haddin Acknowledges Greatness, Recognises Virat Kohli as a 'Once-In-A-Generation Player' in Test Cricket

Former Australian cricketer Brad Haddin has acknowledged the impact of Virat Kohli. The latter had retired from Test cricket recently, which had shaken the cricketing realm. Haddin spoke about Kohli's impact in the longest format of the game and how he delivered his best against teams like Australia, England and South Africa.

He also spoke about how Virat's passion during big moments drew the attention of Australian cricket fans.

Right before Team India's red-ball tour of England, Virat Kohli announced that he was pulling the curtain on his career in Test cricket. The Indian cricketer has been a stalwart and one of the most successful Test skippers for the Men in Blue. Kohli called time on his red-ball career right after skipper Rohit Sharma, who had already announced his retirement.

Brad Haddin spoke upon Virat's greatness in the realm of Test cricket.

"It was just his willingness to compete. Kohli was a once-in-a-generation player, and he changed the way the game was played with how he presented himself physically. The thing that drew Australians to Kohli was his sheer passion for the big moments.

He enjoyed coming up against teams like Australia, South Africa and England when they were at their peak, and it brought the best out of him. He's going to be sorely missed in Test Cricket. I think that was his greatest format, where he had the biggest impact," Brad Haddin said to TOI.

Replacing Virat Kohli in the number three position would be a humongous task for any cricketer willing to step up. The person who held the spot before Kohli was Sachin Tendulkar, who had revolutionized Indian Test Cricket with an unforgettable legacy.