Sai Sudharsan Set To Receive Maiden Test Callup, Karun Nair To Return In Squad For England Tour: Report

Following Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli's retirement, the Indian Cricket Team is expected to undergo a transition period. A number of new faces could be inducted when the selectors announce the squad for the upcoming England tour.

Sai Sudharsan And Karun Nair Could Be In Contention For England Tour

As per Cricbuzz, Sai Sudharsan's brilliant form in the IPL could be rewarded with a maiden Test call-up for the five-match series. The southpaw has been in sensational form and has been the driving force behind Gujarat's sensational IPL 2025 season. He, alongside Shubman Gill, have already been named in the India A squad and are scheduled to join the team after the first match. However, Sudharsan is unlikely to open the innings as the same report stated KL Rahul has already been sounded out by Gautam Gambhir for a potential opening role with Yashasvi Jaiswal for the series.

Sudharsan's tenacity to survive in challenging conditions has been very evident, while his technique has also received severe plaudits. The 23-year-old has shown his versatility for Tamil Nadu and his addition to the Test squad will only boost India's options.

Another name which could be under consideration would be Karun Nair. The Vidarbha batter had a stupendous domestic season, scoring 863 runs in 9 Ranji Trophy games with four centuries and 779 runs in 8 Vijay Hazare Trophy matches. Nair was picked by Delhi Capitals at the mega auction, but except for a solitary knock against Mumbai Indians, he has failed to justify his price tag.

There could be a few additions to the existing squad, which was named for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. With Devdutt Padikkal injured, Sarfaraz Khan might get a ticket for that flight to England, as per Cricbuzz.

Predicted India Squad For England Tour