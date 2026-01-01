Brendon McCullum Future In Focus As ECB Chief Expected To Fly In To Hold Crunch Talks After Ashes Defeat: Report

Brendon McCullum's future as the England head coach has been under severe scrutiny since Australia retained the Ashes within just 11 days. England managed to restore some pride by winning their first Test match on Australian soil in 15 years, but it hasn't really healed the wounds, as it seems.

ECB Chief Expected To Fly Out To Sydney

England Cricket Board Chief Executive Richard Gould is expected to fly to Sydney ahead of the 5th and final Test match. Gould is expected to have a discussion with the team management, where he will be joined by chairman Richard Thompson. McCullum's future will be one of the key issues, but as per the Daily Mail, the hierarchy is unlikely to get rid of the England head coach, especially as the ICC T20 World Cup is just around the corner.

The Three Lions will take on Nepal to kick off their T20 World Cup adventure in just more than a month's time, and any decision could have a long-lasting effect. McCullum takes home a hefty salary since he was elevated to the all-format coach, and sacking him would be a costly affair.

Brendon McCullum's Backroom Staff Under Scanner

There has been disappointment over the manner of the loss, as this was dubbed as the best chance to do something special in the Ashes. The ECB is also expected to have a look at how McCullum's backroom staff has performed over the years. There has been a sharp decline in the number of assistants for McCullum since 2022, and it affected in a way where contrasting perspectives are scarcely heard.

Advertisement

The report indicates that McCullum might be allowed to continue the rest of his contract, which expires in 2027, and he will be supported with a far broader backroom staff.