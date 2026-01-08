'Not Against Evolution': Brendon McCullum Rejects The Idea Of Ripping Apart The 'Bazball Playbook' Despite The Great Ashes Debacle

Just like Brendon McCullum's Test coaching career, Bazball's future hangs in the balance. England's ultra-aggressive way of playing Test cricket has backfired on them, and their 4-1 Ashes loss is a big enough result to give them a reality check about their future and the things they ought to change. Barring the fourth Ashes Test that they won within two days, England endured a very tough Australian tour.

The Sydney Test match was closely contested on the first three days, but then England crumbled and allowed Australia to claw their way back into the game.

Brendon McCullum Opens Up On Bazball's Future

Despite all the criticism, Brendon McCullum has opened up on the future of the English team and Bazball. England's revolutionary way of playing Test cricket was questioned, and Australia have exposed the glaring flaws that were covered all this time. Despite being under the scanner and his methods questioned, Brendon McCullum has refused to abandon Bazball completely.

Advertisement

"It is not about ripping up our script completely. From when we took over to where we are now, we are a better cricket team. I am not against evolution, I welcome it. I am not rigid in my beliefs, but I have conviction in my methods. That doesn't mean you are blind to progress, but to throw everything out that has worked in pursuit of something completely unknown doesn't make any sense," said Brendon McCullum.

McCullum also weighed in on the fact that he can't change the core principles that shaped his team and also admitted to the fact that his team had many misses.

Advertisement

England Sink Deeper In WTC 2027 Mess