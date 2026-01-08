Updated 8 January 2026 at 18:20 IST
'Not Against Evolution': Brendon McCullum Rejects The Idea Of Ripping Apart The 'Bazball Playbook' Despite The Great Ashes Debacle
England have lost The Ashes to Australia by a margin of 4-1. Australia defeated England by 5 wickets in the fifth and final Ashes Test
- Cricket
- 2 min read
Just like Brendon McCullum's Test coaching career, Bazball's future hangs in the balance. England's ultra-aggressive way of playing Test cricket has backfired on them, and their 4-1 Ashes loss is a big enough result to give them a reality check about their future and the things they ought to change. Barring the fourth Ashes Test that they won within two days, England endured a very tough Australian tour.
The Sydney Test match was closely contested on the first three days, but then England crumbled and allowed Australia to claw their way back into the game.
ALSO READ | England Stumble And Bazball Crumbles, The 'Iconic Urn' Stays Back Down Under As Australia Win Ashes 4-1
Brendon McCullum Opens Up On Bazball's Future
Despite all the criticism, Brendon McCullum has opened up on the future of the English team and Bazball. England's revolutionary way of playing Test cricket was questioned, and Australia have exposed the glaring flaws that were covered all this time. Despite being under the scanner and his methods questioned, Brendon McCullum has refused to abandon Bazball completely.
Advertisement
"It is not about ripping up our script completely. From when we took over to where we are now, we are a better cricket team. I am not against evolution, I welcome it. I am not rigid in my beliefs, but I have conviction in my methods. That doesn't mean you are blind to progress, but to throw everything out that has worked in pursuit of something completely unknown doesn't make any sense," said Brendon McCullum.
McCullum also weighed in on the fact that he can't change the core principles that shaped his team and also admitted to the fact that his team had many misses.
Advertisement
ALSO READ | England's Woes Continue In World Test Championship 2027, Here's How The WTC Points Table Looks Like After Australia's 4-1 Ashes Win
England Sink Deeper In WTC 2027 Mess
Ben Stokes' England have been far from their best in the ongoing 2027 cycle of the World Test Championship. The English team has played 10 matches in the ongoing cycle and has lost 6 out of them. England have a PCT of 31.67, and with 38 points are on the seventh spot of the WTC 2027 points table.
Published By : Jishu Bhattacharya
Published On: 8 January 2026 at 18:20 IST