Brian Lara Acknowledges Jasprit Bumrah As The 'GOAT', Puts Rohit Sharma In The 'Legends' Category

Brian Lara, the legendary West Indies batter, has recognised Indian fast bowling icon Jasprit Bumrah as the Greatest of All Time. He put Bumrah as one of the four legends whom he believes have attained the status of GOAT. The former cricketer has also hailed Rohit Sharma by categorizing the former Indian test skipper as a legendary figure in the realm of cricket.

Jasprit Bumrah has undeniably been one of the most iconic bowlers of this generation. The fast bowler has been one of the go-to men for the Indian Cricket Team as he can effectively put the opposition batters under pressure. The talismanic batter emerged as a hero when Team India struggled to stand against Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Bumrah went down with a severe back injury, but he delivered a fight to remember.

Brian Lara has acknowledged Jasprit Bumrah's greatness in international cricket. The West Indies batting great has placed the talismanic Indian fast bowler as one of the Greatest of all time in one of his recent appearances.

In a video titled "THE GOAT VOTE with Brian Lara," the legendary cricketer was seen ranking certain cricketers with the GOAT, Legend and Great status, respectively. The former Windies star put Jasprit Bumrah in the GOAT status alongside Australia's Glenn McGrath & Adam Gilchrist and South Africa's Jacques Kallis.

Further in the video, Rohit Sharma's name was put below Jasprit Bumrah as Brian Lara placed the ICC T20 World Cup and Champions Trophy-winning skipper in the Legends category. Rohit was named alongside Chris Gayle, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Kevin Pietersen and Kane Williamson in the legends class.

Jasprit Bumrah Rumored To Be In Action For India In 4th Test vs ENG

With Rohit Sharma now retired from test cricket, Jasprit Bumrah continues to make waves with his performance in the game's longest format. The fast bowler is currently a part of Team India's away test tour in England, where it was determined that he would be a part of three out of five matches due to workload management.

