IND vs ENG - Karun Nair Receives Backing Despite Disappointing Show At Lord's: 'You Want The Player To Prove'

England vs India: Shubman Gill-led Team India will lock horns against Ben Stokes' England in the fourth Test match of the ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, at the Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester, from Wednesday, July 23rd.

Currently, Team India are trailing the five-match series by 2-1. Team India had a poor start against the Three Lions after conceding a five-wicket defeat against the English side.

However, the Shubman Gill-led side made a stunning comeback in the series after sealing a historic 336-run win over England at Edgbaston. It was India's first Test win at Edgbaston in the past 39 years.

In the ongoing series, cricket pundits have criticized Karun Nair after his poor performance against the Three Lions.

Karun Nair made a return to the Indian Cricket Team after eight years. In the ongoing series, the 33-year-old played three matches and six innings, scoring 131 runs at a strike rate of 52.61 and an average of 21.83.

Murali Kartik Backs Karun Nair Ahead Of Manchester Test

Despite a poor show from Karun Nair, former India cricketer Murali Kartik backed the 33-year-old, saying that the Indian team management should give him another chance in the upcoming Manchester Test.

He added that it will be interesting to see what the head coach Gautam Gambhir and captain Shubman Gill decide in the upcoming match of the series.

"Will India look at continuity? They should. Because if you are playing any player with some logic, you want the player to prove that right. But it is also important to see if the player has converted the runs based on the experience. Has he done it? Maybe not. So it will be interesting to see what Gautam Gambhir and Shubman Gill think about him for the next game," Murali Kartik told Cricbuzz.

Karun Nair's Stats In Test Cricket