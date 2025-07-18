Jos Buttler Joins Legendary Club Featuring Virat Kohli and Chris Gayle Following Landmark Achievement In T20 Cricket

Jos Buttler, England's T20 sensation and global cricketing superstar, has climbed to stratospheric heights after clinching a major T20 record. The English wicketkeeper-batter is currently in action for Lancashire at the Vitality Blast, where he slammed a 46-ball 77 against Yorkshire at Leeds on Thursday. Buttler's blitz knock has helped him reach the league of legends.

Jos Buttler Joins The Likes Of Virat Kohli & More After Clinching Giant T20 Feat

England wicketkeeper-batter Jos Buttler continues to make waves with his brand of cricket. The English cricketer continues to light up the game with his electrifying performance in limited-overs cricket while representing Lancashire in the Vitality Blast.

The wicketkeeper-batter has been putting up solid numbers for the teams he has been representing, be it franchise or international cricket. Buttler continues to pick up extensive records as he has joined elite cricketers after clinching a clinical accomplishment in T20 Cricket.

Jos Buttler has scored a total of 13,046 runs in the 431 innings he has played for various franchise teams and cricket clubs throughout his cricket career. With a high score of 124 runs, he has secured eight centuries and 93 half-centuries and has an average of 35.74.

The English wicketkeeper-batter has officially surpassed the 13,000 run milestone in T20 cricket, joining global cricketing superstars like Chris Gayle, Virat Kohli, and David Warner, among others.

Check Out The Players Who Have Scored 13000+ Runs IN T20 Cricket

Chris Gayle: 14562 Runs

Kieron Pollard: 13854 Runs

Alex Hales: 13814 Runs

Shoaib Malik: 13571 Runs

Virat Kohli: 13543 Runs

David Warner: 13395 Runs

Jos Buttler: 13,046 Runs

Buttler Lit Up IPL 2025 With His Solid Performance

From the Vitality Blast, IPL, The Hundred, BBL & SA20, Jos Buttler has been a sensational cricketer in almost every team he represents in the various franchise tournaments across the globe. The English wicketkeeper-batter lit up the Indian Premier League, in particular, with his firm performance for the Gujarat Titans this year.

Jos Buttler was absolutely phenomenal for the Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2025 season. While featuring in 14 matches, the wicketkeeper-batter scored 538 runs and had a high score of 97* runs. While he missed out on scoring a ton, he smashed five half-centuries and also picked up 52 boundaries and 24 sixes.