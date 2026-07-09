Bristol Weather Update, England vs India, 4th T20I: Will Rain Intervene? Check Forecast
England vs India, 4th T20I: Trailing 0-2, Shreyas Iyer-led India would look to bounce back at Bristol in the fourth game of the series.
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England vs India, 4th T20I: Trailing 0-2, Shreyas Iyer-led India would look to bounce back at Bristol in the fourth game of the series. One has to admit that England have outplayed India in all three departments and that is a cause for concern for the Indian team. The losses would be hurting the Men in Blue and hence it would be interesting to see if Gautam Gambhir and Co. decide to make changes or not. As per reports, Sanju Samson is likely to return in place of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi.
Will Rain Play Spoilsport at Bristol?
With forecasts suggesting an uninterrupted contest in Bristol on Thursday, fans would breathe a sigh of relief because there is nothing to be worried about. Temperatures are expected to hover around 33°C at 5 PM local time, gradually cooling through the evening to about 26°C by 10 PM, with rain probability staying under 5% throughout the match window.
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Hourly forecast (local time)
5:00 PM (IST: 9:30 PM): 33°C (0% chance of rain)
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6:00 PM (IST: 10:30 PM): 32°C (0% chance of rain)
7:00 PM (IST: 11:30 PM): 31°C (0% chance of rain)
8:00 PM (IST: 12:30 AM): 29°C (0% chance of rain)
9:00 PM (IST: 1:30 AM): 28°C (0% chance of rain)
10:00 PM (IST: 2:30 AM): 26°C (0% chance of rain)
Ind vs Eng Predicted XI
England Probable XI: Phil Salt, Jos Buttler (wk), Harry Brook (c), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Liam Dawson, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Josh Tongue
India Probable XI: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson/Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ishan Kishan (wk), Shreyas Iyer (c), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Harshit Rana, Prince Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy