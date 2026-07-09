Bristol Weather Update, England vs India, 4th T20I: Will Rain Intervene? Check Forecast

England vs India, 4th T20I: Trailing 0-2, Shreyas Iyer-led India would look to bounce back at Bristol in the fourth game of the series. One has to admit that England have outplayed India in all three departments and that is a cause for concern for the Indian team. The losses would be hurting the Men in Blue and hence it would be interesting to see if Gautam Gambhir and Co. decide to make changes or not. As per reports, Sanju Samson is likely to return in place of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi.