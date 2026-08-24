Brydon Carse Dropped From England Test Squad, Star Cricketer To Be Investigated Over Nightclub Incident

England have dropped Brydon Carse from the squad for the 2nd Test against Pakistan after the all-rounder was spotted handcuffed by the police outside of a bar in Derby on Saturday. He has been replaced by Sonny Baker, ECB has announced.

England Drop Brydon Carse From Test Squad

Off-field issues have been a major conflict for the England cricket team and Carse became the third player this summer to have been involved in controversy. Earlier, Ben Stokes and Gus Atkinson were left out of the squad after a member of the England security team was struck at a London nightclub.

ECB issued a statement, "Following a referral from the ECB, the Cricket Regulator have confirmed that they will investigate events on Saturday night in Derby.

"Brydon Carse will no longer be available for selection for the Second Men’s Rothesay Test Match while this investigation is ongoing and the full facts are obtained.

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“Brydon will be replaced in the squad for this match by Sonny Baker.”

Images and videos circulated on social media showed Carse in handcuffs, and in the footage, Ben Stokes and Matthew Potts were also seen. Despite his retirement, Stokes remains contractually obligated to the ECB alongside Potts and Carse.

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Carse was subsequently released by the police and the reason behind his detention remains unclear. Carse wasn't selected in England's playing XI for the first Test and thus he was released to play for Durham. The Cricket Regulator independently investigates matters where there is an allegation of a breach of the ECB’s regulations. Outcomes include no further action being taken, a caution, or a charge for breaching regulations.