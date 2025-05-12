Questionable Move By The BCCI, IPL 2025 To Resume After Cosmetic Pause As India Counters Ceasefire Violations

Updated May 12th 2025, 23:53 IST
The Indian Premier League extravaganza, which was suspended amid cross-border tensions between India and Pakistan, has received a green signal to be resumed. After the tournament was halted abruptly during the PBKS vs DC clash at Dharamsala, the remaining matches will happen soon. The news has spread joy among cricket fans eagerly waiting for the season's resumption. However, the season's resumption might be a disputed subject given that India and Pakistan's already strained diplomatic ties have fallen to an all-time low. The move by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) may look questionable to many.
India continues to remain in a sensitive stage as continuous ceasefire violations from Pakistan have made things worse. As they continue to pull off cheap shenanigans, the BCCI has decided to resume the IPL 2025 season, which had to be suspended briefly due to the ongoing situation with Pakistan.
While the move is expected to be welcomed by several fans, some of them may question the current situation that the country is going through. As Pakistan continues to violate the ceasefire, it may not be safe to host a massive gathering and have players, including overseas stars, in action.
However, it looks like the BCCI and IPL have ensured everything regarding the fans and players' safety in the stadium. In the media advisory, they have mentioned having extensive consultations with the security agencies and the government before mutually agreeing to proceed with the remainder of the season.
"The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is pleased to announce the resumption of the TATA IPL 2025. After extensive consultations with government and security agencies, and with all the key stakeholders, the Board has decided to proceed with the remainder of the season," the statement from the IPL mentioned.
The Indian Premier League have decided to resume the IPL 2025 season after agreeing with all its key stakeholders. The remaining 17 matches will be hosted across six venues -- Bengaluru, Jaipur, Delhi, Lucknow, Mumbai and Ahmedabad -- while the venue for the playoffs is yet to be determined.
Check Out The Remaining Fixtures For IPL 2025 Season:
|Date
|Day
|Time
|Team 1
|Team 2
|Venue
|17-May-25
|Sat
|7:30 PM
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|Bengaluru
|18-May-25
|Sun
|3:30 PM
|Rajasthan Royals
|Punjab Kings
|Jaipur
|18-May-25
|Sun
|7:30 PM
|Delhi Capitals
|Gujarat Titans
|Delhi
|19-May-25
|Mon
|7:30 PM
|Lucknow Super Giants
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|Lucknow
|20-May-25
|Tue
|7:30 PM
|Chennai Super Kings
|Rajasthan Royals
|Delhi
|21-May-25
|Wed
|7:30 PM
|Mumbai Indians
|Delhi Capitals
|Mumbai
|22-May-25
|Thu
|7:30 PM
|Gujarat Titans
|Lucknow Super Giants
|Ahmedabad
|23-May-25
|Fri
|7:30 PM
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|Bengaluru
|24-May-25
|Sat
|7:30 PM
|Punjab Kings
|Delhi Capitals
|Jaipur
|25-May-25
|Sun
|3:30 PM
|Gujarat Titans
|Chennai Super Kings
|Ahmedabad
|25-May-25
|Sun
|7:30 PM
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|Delhi
|26-May-25
|Mon
|7:30 PM
|Punjab Kings
|Mumbai Indians
|Jaipur
|27-May-25
|Tue
|7:30 PM
|Lucknow Super Giants
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|Lucknow
|28-May-25
|Wed
|--
|--
|--
|--
|29-May-25
|Thu
|7:30 PM
|Qualifier 1
|TBC
|30-May-25
|Fri
|7:30 PM
|Eliminator
|TBC
|31-May-25
|Sat
|--
|--
|--
|--
|01-Jun-25
|Sun
|7:30 PM
|Qualifier 2
|TBC
|02-Jun-25
|Mon
|--
|--
|--
|--
|03-Jun-25
|Tue
|7:30 PM
|Final
|TBC
The first match of the updated fixture is schedule to happen between the Royal Challengers Bengaluru and the Kolkata Knight Riders. The match will take place on Saturday, May 17, 2025 at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.
