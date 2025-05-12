Questionable Move By The BCCI, IPL 2025 To Resume After Cosmetic Pause As India Counters Ceasefire Violations

Spectators leave the stands after the authorities asked to evacuate the stadium during the IPL match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals at Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium | Image: AP Photo

The Indian Premier League extravaganza, which was suspended amid cross-border tensions between India and Pakistan, has received a green signal to be resumed. After the tournament was halted abruptly during the PBKS vs DC clash at Dharamsala, the remaining matches will happen soon. The news has spread joy among cricket fans eagerly waiting for the season's resumption. However, the season's resumption might be a disputed subject given that India and Pakistan's already strained diplomatic ties have fallen to an all-time low. The move by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) may look questionable to many.

Resuming IPL 2025 Amid Cross-Border Tensions A Fair Move?

India continues to remain in a sensitive stage as continuous ceasefire violations from Pakistan have made things worse. As they continue to pull off cheap shenanigans, the BCCI has decided to resume the IPL 2025 season, which had to be suspended briefly due to the ongoing situation with Pakistan.

While the move is expected to be welcomed by several fans, some of them may question the current situation that the country is going through. As Pakistan continues to violate the ceasefire, it may not be safe to host a massive gathering and have players, including overseas stars, in action.

However, it looks like the BCCI and IPL have ensured everything regarding the fans and players' safety in the stadium. In the media advisory, they have mentioned having extensive consultations with the security agencies and the government before mutually agreeing to proceed with the remainder of the season.

"The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is pleased to announce the resumption of the TATA IPL 2025. After extensive consultations with government and security agencies, and with all the key stakeholders, the Board has decided to proceed with the remainder of the season," the statement from the IPL mentioned.

Six Venues To Host Remaining 17 IPL Matches

The Indian Premier League have decided to resume the IPL 2025 season after agreeing with all its key stakeholders. The remaining 17 matches will be hosted across six venues -- Bengaluru, Jaipur, Delhi, Lucknow, Mumbai and Ahmedabad -- while the venue for the playoffs is yet to be determined.

Check Out The Remaining Fixtures For IPL 2025 Season:

Date Day Time Team 1 Team 2 Venue 17-May-25 Sat 7:30 PM Royal Challengers Bengaluru Kolkata Knight Riders Bengaluru 18-May-25 Sun 3:30 PM Rajasthan Royals Punjab Kings Jaipur 18-May-25 Sun 7:30 PM Delhi Capitals Gujarat Titans Delhi 19-May-25 Mon 7:30 PM Lucknow Super Giants Sunrisers Hyderabad Lucknow 20-May-25 Tue 7:30 PM Chennai Super Kings Rajasthan Royals Delhi 21-May-25 Wed 7:30 PM Mumbai Indians Delhi Capitals Mumbai 22-May-25 Thu 7:30 PM Gujarat Titans Lucknow Super Giants Ahmedabad 23-May-25 Fri 7:30 PM Royal Challengers Bengaluru Sunrisers Hyderabad Bengaluru 24-May-25 Sat 7:30 PM Punjab Kings Delhi Capitals Jaipur 25-May-25 Sun 3:30 PM Gujarat Titans Chennai Super Kings Ahmedabad 25-May-25 Sun 7:30 PM Sunrisers Hyderabad Kolkata Knight Riders Delhi 26-May-25 Mon 7:30 PM Punjab Kings Mumbai Indians Jaipur 27-May-25 Tue 7:30 PM Lucknow Super Giants Royal Challengers Bengaluru Lucknow 28-May-25 Wed -- -- -- -- 29-May-25 Thu 7:30 PM Qualifier 1 TBC 30-May-25 Fri 7:30 PM Eliminator TBC 31-May-25 Sat -- -- -- -- 01-Jun-25 Sun 7:30 PM Qualifier 2 TBC 02-Jun-25 Mon -- -- -- -- 03-Jun-25 Tue 7:30 PM Final TBC