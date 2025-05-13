sb.scorecardresearch
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
Advertisement
  • News /
  • Cricket /
  • Pat Cummins, Kagiso Rabada to Jos Buttler; 20 Overseas Stars Who May Not Return to India For IPL 2025

Updated May 13th 2025, 10:52 IST

Pat Cummins, Kagiso Rabada to Jos Buttler; 20 Overseas Stars Who May Not Return to India For IPL 2025

IPL 2025: The suspended IPL 2025 is set to resume from May 17, but what about the overseas players - will they return to India?

Reported by: Ankit Banerjee
Follow: Google News Icon
Advertisement
IPL 2025 ‘overseas’ exodus
IPL 2025 ‘overseas’ exodus | Image: IPL

IPL 2025: The suspended IPL 2025 is set to resume from May 17, but what about the overseas players - will they return to India? It is the foreign players who add glamour and glitz to the cash-rich league and hence are important. So what happens now, will the overseas players who have returned to their homes come back to India with the tensions with Pakistan existing? While most foreign boards have been supportive of India and the BCCI, but again - there are other complications that have to be dealt with. 

ALSO READ: '#BoycottBCCI' Trends After Kohli's Retirement, Call to Resume IPL 2025

The new window, announced by the BCCI after a temporary ceasefire, clashes with international commitments— there is the much-awaited World Test Championship (WTC) final and England’s ODI series against West Indies. For the unversed, Australia take on South Africa in the WTC summit clash. 

Published May 13th 2025, 10:52 IST