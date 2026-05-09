Cameron Green Showers Praise On Finn Allen's Sensational Century As KKR Beat DC In IPL 2026: 'He Was Exceptional'

IPL 2026: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) clinched a commanding eight-wicket win over Delhi Capitals (DC) in the 51st match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Friday, May 8.

Finn Allen was named Player of the Match following his unbeaten 100-run knock off 47 balls at a strike rate of 212.77. He struck five fours and 10 sixes during his innings.

Allen became the fourth centurion in the Knight Riders’ IPL history. Before the Kiwi opener, Brendon McCullum, Venkatesh Iyer, and Sunil Narine had achieved the milestone.

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Cameron Green Heaps Praise On Finn Allen

Speaking at the post-match press conference, KKR all-rounder Cameron Green showered praise on Allen, calling him “exceptional” against the Delhi-based franchise. Green also described Allen as “one of the best in the world” at putting pressure back on the opposition.

“Finn was exceptional today. He’s been really good for us. He’s got off to amazing starts every single time he’s been out there. That’s exactly what we got him in the team for. I think he’s one of the best in the world at doing that and putting pressure back on,” Green told reporters.

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The all-rounder added that he wasn’t surprised by Allen’s knock.

“When he gets to 30 or 40, he’s very hard to dismiss because he just keeps going. I wasn’t surprised by what he did tonight. He’s been training really hard and has worked out a really good way to go about it. I’m happy for him, it was so good to watch from the other end,” Green added.

KKR To Face RCB In Upcoming IPL 2026 Match

Currently, KKR hold seventh place in the IPL 2026 standings with nine points and a net run rate of -0.169. The Knights have played 10 matches so far, winning four and losing five.