Can Australia Qualify For T20 World Cup 2026 Supers 8s? Mitchell Marsh Breaks Silence: 'We Are In The Lap Of Gods Now'

T20 World Cup 2026: Mitchell Marsh-led Australia suffered an embarrassing eight-wicket defeat to Dasun Shanaka’s Sri Lanka in the 30th match of the T20 World Cup 2026 at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on Monday, February 16.

Marsh played a commanding knock of 54 runs from 27 balls at a strike rate of 200.00 in the first innings, but his effort went in vain. The Aussie captain struck eight fours and two sixes during his time at the crease.

Australia Hold Third Place In Group B Standings

The defeat to Sri Lanka has made it difficult for Australia to qualify for the Super Eights of the T20 World Cup 2026. The Aussies must now rely on other teams’ results to progress to the next round of the tournament.

Australia currently hold third place in the Group B standings with two points and a net run rate of +0.414. They have played three matches, winning one and losing two.

Mitchell Marsh Opens Up On Australia's Chances Of Qualifying For Super 8s

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Mitchell Marsh reflected on Australia’s chances of qualifying, saying that the team is “in the lap of the Gods” at the moment. He added that his side will be keeping a close eye on Zimbabwe’s upcoming match against Ireland.

Marsh admitted that Sri Lanka had comprehensively outplayed Australia in Pallekele.

“Could not get a partnership going and they bowled well. Knew we were a bit short with the start we had. Not much to say apart from the fact that Sri Lanka outplayed us. It is a devastated group. We are in the lap of the Gods now. Lot of emotions in the room. We have not been at our best. We watch the Zimbabwe-Ireland game with hope, but we are disappointed,” Marsh said, as quoted by ESPNCricinfo.

Marsh made his T20I debut in Johannesburg against South Africa in 2011. Since then, he has played 84 T20Is and 79 innings, scoring 2,156 runs at a strike rate of 140.54 and an average of 32.66. He has also claimed 17 wickets in 25 T20I innings.