T20 World Cup 2026: Sri Lanka Opener Pathum Nissanka Breaks Multiple Records With Blazing Century Against Australia

T20 World Cup 2026: Dasun Shanaka-led Sri Lanka clinched a commanding eight-wicket victory over Mitchell Marsh’s Australia in the 30th match of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026 at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on Monday, February 16.

Sri Lankan opener Pathum Nissanka was named Player of the Match following his sensational knock of 100 runs from 52 balls at a strike rate of 192.31. The 27-year-old remained unbeaten, smashing 10 fours and five sixes.

Pathum Nissanka Breaks Multiple Records In T20Is

With this remarkable performance in front of home fans, Nissanka etched his name into the record books.

He became only the second Sri Lankan batter, after former captain Mahela Jayawardene, to record the highest individual score for the island nation in T20 World Cup history. Both now share the top spot with their 100-run knocks in the prestigious tournament. Jayawardene had previously held the record alone with his century against Zimbabwe in 2010, but Nissanka joined him with his unbeaten ton against the mighty Aussies in 2026.

Nissanka also equalled his own record for the second-fastest century by a Sri Lankan in T20Is. In 2025, he had scored a 52-ball hundred against India in Dubai. Coincidentally, his latest century also came off 52 balls, this time against Australia in the T20 World Cup. Kusal Perera holds the top spot with his 44-ball hundred against New Zealand in 2025.

Sri Lanka’s chase of 182 runs against Australia on February 16 was their highest successful run chase in T20 World Cup history. It also marked the highest successful chase against Australia in the tournament.

Pathum Nissanka's Stats In T20Is