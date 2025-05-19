Star Batter Shreyas Iyer Achieves Elusive Milestone As Punjab Kings Qualify For IPL 2025 Playoffs Following Win Over Rajasthan Royals

IPL 2025: Punjab Kings (PBKS) sealed a thriller 10-run triumph over Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the 59th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur, on Sunday, May 18th.

Punjab Kings spinner Harpreet Brar was named the 'Player of the Match' after his stunning bowling spell in the second inning, which helped the visitors restrict the target and make their way into the IPL 2025 Playoffs. Harpreet Brar picked up three wickets in his four-over spell and conceded 22 runs at an economy rate of 5.50.

Punjab Kings Qualify For IPL 2025 Playoffs

Under Shreyas Iyer's leadership, Punjab Kings became the third team, along with Gujarat Titans (GT) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), to qualify for the knockout stage of the 18th season of the IPL.

The Punjab-based franchise have displayed a stunning performance in the ongoing season. PBKS hold the third place on the IPL 2025 standings with 17 points and have a net run rate of +0.389. Shreyas Iyer-led side clinched eight wins and suffered just three defeats after playing 12 games in the IPL 2025 so far.

Shreyas Iyer Gets Hand On Elusive Feat In History Of IPL

Punjab Kings' qualification helped Shreyas Iyer to create history in the cash-rich tournament, as he became the first-ever skipper to lead three different teams into the IPL Playoffs.

Previously, in the 2020 season of the IPL, Iyer led Delhi Capitals to the Final, where they conceded a five-wicket defeat against Mumbai Indians (MI). Later in the 2024 edition of the IPL, the 30-year-old clinched the title with the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) after beating Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by eight wickets in the Final. Now, the middle-order batter has done it again as he led the Kings to the IPL 2025 Playoffs.

Punjab Kings roped in Shreyas Iyer for a whopping amount of Rs. 26.75 crore, making him the second most expensive player in the history of the IPL, after Rishabh Pant.