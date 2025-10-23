Can India Still Qualify For Women's World Cup Semi-Final If The Clash Between IND-W & NZ-W Is Washed Out? Check Out The Scenarios

Smriti Mandhana celebrates her century during the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup cricket match between India and New Zealand at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai | Image: AP

The India vs New Zealand Women's World Cup 2025 clash encountered a critical issue after rain started over the DY Patil Cricket Stadium in Navi Mumbai. The weather predictions had already predicted that rainfall was imminent, and it halted play right before India Women's innings could end.

What Happens If The IND-W vs NZ-W Match Is Washed Out?

In case rain plays spoilsport during the Women's World Cup match, India and New Zealand would have five points after six matches. Both sides would have only one league-stage fixture.

India Women's and New Zealand Women's qualification primarily depends on tonight's match. If the play gets washed out, both teams will share a point each.

If both sides sweep their final respective group stage matches, it will come down to the Net Run Rate. The team that has the better NRR will advance to the group stage.

Speaking of the Sri Lankan women, they can only reach a maximum of six points from seven matches. They will be out of contention as either India or New Zealand would have a point more in the standings.

Rain Halted India's Innings In The 48th Over

The rainfall started right before the 49th over when captain Harmanpreet Kaur and Jemimah Rodrigues were in the middle. Jemi stood firm after scoring 69 runs, while Harmanpreet scored ten off ten balls.

That is when the rain started, and many deemed it a passing shower. But that was when the drizzle intensified and out came the covers, with the groundsmen promptly working to keep the pitch dry.

The covers were kept for around half an hour, and water accumulated over the covers, leading to a puddle forming around the outfield.